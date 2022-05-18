A smoke alarm awoke a sleeping resident after a fire broke out in a South Taft home early Wednesday,
the Kern County Fire Department said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the house on the 300 block of Asher Avenue at 3:36 p.m. for a report of a house fire with possible victims trapped inside.
Arriving crews made an attack on the fire and began a search but found no one.
Two people lived in the house, according to the KCFD, and both got out of the house before firefighters arrived.
At least one was woken up by a smoke detector.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
