Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Highway 33 to Ojai and the coast plus Hudson Ranch Road and Klipstein Canyon were all closed by ice and snow Thursday morning.
The Grapevine was closed by Caltrans about 5 a.m., Highway 33 has been closed between Lockwood Valley Road and Wheeler Gorge since Wednesday evening.
Klipstein Canyon and Hudson Ranch Road were both closed by Kern County Roads at 7 a.m. Thursday.
There is no word on when the roads will reopen.
