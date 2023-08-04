The West Side Mosquito and Vector Control District has received confirmation of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) in mosquito samples for the first time this season. Samples were collected from District traps that were placed in the Kern Water Bank recharge area, east of the Tule Elk Reserve.
As with West Nile Virus, SLEV is transmitted to people and animals through infected female mosquitoes when they bite to obtain a blood meal. The female mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.
Many people infected with SLEV will show no symptoms, while others may develop headaches, body aches, and fever. Some cases may require hospitalization. In rare cases death may occur. People should contact their health care provider if they have symptoms or questions.
The District is treating areas with high mosquito activity with aircraft, land based equipment, mosquito fish, and mosquito adulticides to reduce the level of mosquito populations.
Due to the large volume of rain and flood water, individuals are strongly encouraged to take extra precautions when outdoors.
Mosquito Prevention Guidelines
1. Inspect your yard weekly and remove standing water sources. Ensure that pools and spas are clean and chlorinated. Drain and refill pet water containers on a weekly basis. Allow runoff from lawns or sprinklers to dry out between waterings. Screen lawn drain openings. Drain water sitting underneath potted plants. Repair water leaks to prevent water from standing.
2. Request mosquito fish for ponds or water features.
3. Make sure doors and windows are properly screened and in good condition to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
4. Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn to reduce the possibility of mosquito bites.
5. Wear long sleeve shirts or pants to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.
6. Wear insect repellent on exposed skin when outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.