The Kern County Sheriff said the suspect in a Taft Heights stabbing on June 18 has been arrested in Texas.
He was identified by the KCSO as Billy Jack Wayne.
Wayne is charged with attempted murder and car jacking in Kern County.
He was arrested inCarson County, Texas and also faces charges there, the KCSO said
He is being held in Texas pending an extradition hearing.
Wayne is accused of stabbing his father multiple times about 9:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Wilson Avenue a week ago.
