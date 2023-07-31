An armed woman was arrested after an hour-long standoff ended peacefully at the Motel 8 in Maricopa Friday afternoon.
The woman, identified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as Consuelo Figueroa, 35, by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, led officers from two law enforcement agencies on pursuits that were broken off for public safety reasons before it ended in Maricopa.
Figueroa ended up in the motel parking lot and finally surrendered after more than an hour with the assistance of the Kern County Behavioral Health Mobile Evaluation Team (MET) and the Kern County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT).
The standoff started just before 3 p.m. and ended at about 4 p.m.
But the events leading up to it started in Wasco several hours earlier when deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Jasmine Street to check the welfare of Figueroa after receiving information she was under the influence and had been involved in a traffic accident.
As deputies arrived, she fled the scene in a blue Mini Cooper, according to Kern County Sheriff’s spokesman Lori Meza.
“A records check of Figueroa revealed she had several warrants for her arrest, along with being a person of interest in a recent assault with a deadly weapon investigation,” Meza said. “Figueroa failed to yield to deputies and the pursuit was terminated in the interest of the public’s safety. It was believed Figueroa was enroute to the Taft area.”
In the early afternoon, a Taft Police officer spotted Figueroa’s vehicle in South Taft and another pursuit started but it was also terminated as the Mini Cooper drove into the 25 Hills area.
Meza said deputies from the Taft substation had obtained information that she was now in the Maricopa area near the home of a family member acting erratic.
They found her a short time later and Figueroa fled the area. Deputies, now aided by a KCSO helicopter, kept site of her until she drove into the Motel 8 on Poso Street.
She refused to leave the car and knives were seen in the car, Meza said.
That’s when the metal health team and crisis negotiators were called in.
“Both the MET and CNT personnel worked hard to establish communications with Figueroa, which ultimately led to Figueroa peacefully surrendering to law enforcement,” Meza said.
Figueroa was later booked into the Sheriff’s central receiving facility for felony evading arrest in a vehicle, driving the wrong was, resisting or obstructing officers and several misdemeanor warrants. Her bail is $57,000.
