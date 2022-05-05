Oil is Taft's past and present, but its also in the future unless "environmental extremists" and the government shuts the industry down.
That was the message from the speakers at the gathering at the annual State of the City Luncheon held last Thursday.
"I don't think oil is going to leave anytime soon,"said oil industry advocate Les Clark.
But its going to be a fight to keep it, he said.
Clark said groups like Environmental Justice are working to put the oil industry out of business with lawsuits and they're getting help in Sacramento from the Newsom administration.
"We are all in this together," Clark said."You need to get involved, talk to your city and state officials."
Clark, veteran oilman Fred Holmes, Taft Mayor Dave Noerr and Aera Energy LLC Vice President Brent Ilott all gave their perspectives at the the gathering at the Oildorado Room next to the Oilworker Monument.
Ilott agreed with Clark and thanked him for batting for the industry.
"I really appreciate you and I know the people at Aera do too,:" Ilott told Clark.
Aera has been in the oil business for 25 years "and we are positioning ourselves for 25 more," Ilott said.
He said petroleum products are going to be need in the long term as society transitions to electric vehicles.
Holmes and Noerr both talked about the state's continued need for oil and the error of importing oil instead of using the the state's own reserves.
Despite growing use due to the state's growing population, Holmes said, the states production is declining by 8 percent per year.
Holmes said with all the environmental studies, its getting harder and harder to drill new wells.
"They are trying to put us out of business," he said.
Noerr echoed Clark's call to fight for the petroleum industry.
He has done numerous media interviews to defend oil.
"We need to stand up and get out in front," he said. " We will change the narrative one mind at a time."
Noerr said the state's oil policy is hypocritical.
Instead of producing oil with much less pollution under the state's strict regulations, the state is importing oil produced with more pollution and is actually supporting the United States' adversaries.
"The state supports human rights violations and environmental abuse to get foreign oil," he said.
California imports lot of oil from Ecuador, and that country is using China to get the oil out, benefitting China.
Noerr said reliance on oil and petroleum products will not end as soon as some people are thinking,
"Hydrocarbons are going to be a crucial part of everyday life as log as you live."
In the meantime, Ilott said, the oil industry is doing its part to battle global warming.
Carbon capture is a part of the effort to help the state meet its goals to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Ilott said carbon capture an storage involves processing air to carbon dioxide, then pressurizing it and injecting it underground to exhausted oilfields.
He said the industry wants the states collaboration in the effort, and said the oil industry still needs to drill 30 to 40 new wells to make up for the annual decline in production.
Ilott said Aera employs about 1,000 people and supports another 1,000 jobs in Kern County.
The event was held in the patio area of the Oildorado Room at the Taft Transit Center.
