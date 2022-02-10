Rapidly falling COVID-19 cases have prompted the state to end indoor masking requirements for unvaccinated people next week.
School children will still be required to wear masks, however.
Monday the California Department of Public Health announced the statewide indoor masking mandate will expire on Feb. 15 and revert back to the previous masking guidance, requiring only unvaccinated individuals to mask in indoor public settings.
Additionally, mega-event capacity restrictions revert to pre-surge guidance at 1,000 attendees in an indoor setting and 10,000 attendees in an outdoor setting. Both changes take effect on February 16.
Locally, the numbers reported daily by the Kern County health Department have yet to reflect the drop in cases.
They typically lag about two weeks behind the current numbers.
Tuesday's report from the health department showed an increase in active cases in the Taft area from 694 a week ago to 744 on Monday with a drop to 737 on Tuesday.
Taft now has a total of 3,897 cases since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
Maricopa currently has 61 active cases, the Fellows-Derby Acres area has 12 and McKittrick has 17, according to the health department.
Here are the latest numbers for Kern County as of Tuesday:
•There are 707 newly reported confirmed cases in Kern County bringing the total confirmed cases to date to 222,651.
•There are 8 deaths being reported today and a total of 2,040 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
•The 7-day case rate is 81.5 per 100,000.
•As of yesterday, 1,125,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents. 460,241 or 54.2% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
•As of Monday, Kern County has 231 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 49 are in the ICU.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Feb. 15 to discuss the request from Pfizer for an emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 months to 4 years of age. Vaccination remains the quickest and safest way to protect against severe illness and death due to COVID-19. View our countywide infrastructure of vaccination and testing sites on our website www.kernpublichealth.com.
