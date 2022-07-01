SACRAMENTO — Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced today that the legislature’s supplemental budget bill, AB 178, includes $600,000 to restore the Natatorium swimming pool in the City of Taft.
The pool is operated by the West Side Recreation and Park District but has been closed since 2020 due the extensive repairs that are needed. West Side Recreation and Park District Administrator Les Clark III, shared his excitement for the beloved community pool to receive the much needed funding:
“This is an outstanding day on the West Side of Kern County California in the City of Taft,” said Les Clark III, District Administrator of the West Side Recreation and Park District. “Senator Shannon Grove and her colleagues have made it possible for WSRPD to take on the daunting task of bringing the Walter Glenn, Bill Thomas Natatorium community pool back up to full running and operation in 2023.”
Clark said the district is going to start meeting with community leaders and stakeholders to seek partnerships to find ways help pay the operating costs of staffing the pool during the summers and maintaining it to ensure it remains open.
The Natatorium opened in 1937 but was closed indefinitely two yaers ago because of major repair issues stemming from its age. The Natatorium not only provides a safe place to play for children and families in the community, but it also employs around 30 people each summer. Grove's office said many components to the facility contain original parts from the early 1900’s and they are in dire disrepair.
“The announcement that Senator Grove has helped secure the funding to open our community pool and aquatic recreation facility is a godsend,” said Dave Noerr, Taft Mayor. “This facility’s contribution to healthy summer recreation cannot be overstated nor replaced. We as a community simply cannot begin to express our gratitude for Senator Grove’s commitment and perseverance when it comes to safe guarding all aspects of quality of life on the West Side.
Once signed by the Governor, the funding in AB 178 will be released to the District to begin work on the project.
