Oildorado Inc. announced Stephanie Molina will become the next Oildorado President.
Stephanie has been involved with Oildorado since 2010 when she started assisting past President Eric Cooper with the store, inventory, ticket sales, and keeper of the Posse and Wooden Nickel Gang schedules. She joined the Executive Board in 2015 and continued to expand her role through the last event in 2021.
“Stephanie has been an integral part in the planning process and is dedicated to helping provide a great experience for those who attend Oildorado,” Shannon Miller, past Oildorado President said. “We are lucky to have her and are confident in her ability to lead the board for the next Oildorado.”
Oildorado is not just a ten-day party, but an all-encompassing citywide event celebrating oil and the impact and importance to our community and beyond. Because the party is so grand, Oildorado only takes place every 5 years, but planning for the celebration is a much larger thing since the board of directors are all volunteers! The event is put on by a nine-member executive board, twenty something general board, and a countless number of community volunteers making this event a truly exceptional feat.
Stephanie joins a small group of people who have held the title of President. Past Oildorado Presidents, or “POPs,” still serving on the Executive Board include Glenn Black (2005), Eric Cooper (2010), Paul Linder (2015), and Shannon Miller (2020/21).
“Volunteering for the past three Oildorado celebrations has been a true labor of love and all of it – from the stress to the fun! – has been worth every minute,” Stephanie Molina said. “I am so humbled and grateful that the current Oildorado Executive Board has extended the opportunity to captain the ship of Oildorado 2025.”
Stephanie is well-known in the community. She graduated from Taft Union High School and Taft College before attending CSU, Chico. She has worked for West Side Recreation and Park District for 27 years, is a member of the Rotary Club of Taft, serves on the Board of Directors for the Arc and TUHS Hall of Fame, and also volunteers with the California Park & Recreation Society. She is married to Mike, has a 16-year-old stepson and 2 dogs.
Even though Stephanie has always been more comfortable behind the scenes, she welcomes the opportunity to be “out front” even if she is a bit nervous. Stephanie said, “I can’t wait to continue to work with our community, volunteers, and sponsors on one of Taft’s most beloved traditions. I feel truly honored to join the ranks of those who’ve held the title of Oildorado President.”
Anyone who attends a day or two or all ten, leaves with a striking sense of pride, along with great memories and stories to share. Because Oildorado takes place only every 5 years, there is plenty of time to plan your trip to Taft to experience the next one. Oildorado will take place October 10-19, 2025. For more information, visit www.taftoildorado.com or www.facebook.com/taftoildorado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.