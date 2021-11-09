A Jeep stolen in Taft Monday morning was found wrecked on Gardner Field Road about 90 minutes later.
Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said the driver of the stolen Jeep Liberty, identified only as a hispanic male, exited the vehicle after it overturned about 12:;30 p.m. just east of Gas Company Road and was last seen entering a blue sedan, which then went eastbound on Gardner Field.
Beilby said the Jeep was stolen about 11:10 a.m. while parked with the engine running and keys in the ignition on the 100 block of Kern Street.
The owner flagged down a passing police officer to report the theft.
