Taft got its first measurable rain in months on Monday and more -- possibly a lot more -- could be coming by early next week.
The National Weather Service automated weather station in Taft record .11 inches of rain early Monday, wth most of that falling in a two-hour period from about 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
That storm brought in much colder air after a warm weekend at the end of Oildorado.
Temperatures will warm though most of this week up to the mid to high 70s before dropping off a bit for the weekend.
The next major weather system is expected to move in late Sunday.
By Sunday night there is a 60 percent chance of rain and that will continue through the day on Monday.
Up to a half-inch of rain is expected in the Taft area Sunday night and Monday and much more is expected further north.
Winds will be gusty at times on Sunday and Monday with the heaviest rains expected Sunday night.
Forecasters say wind advisories could be issued with the Sunday-Monday storm.
Cool, unsettled weather is expected Tuesday.
