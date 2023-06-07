A surprise June storm brought lightning and rain to the Westside.
The storm’s effects were first felt Monday afternoon with a couple of lightning strikes in the hills south of Taft, but that was just the start.
By sunset, lightning was flashing all around the sky and it only intensified as night fell.
For more than an hour the skies were lit up by frequent lightning stokes that were accompanied by some heavy rains.
Taft got .11 inches overnight Monday at an automated weather observation station, but most of that -- .09 inches – fell in just 10 minutes.
Another round of weather hit the area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford even issued a special weather statement at 7 p.m. for a strong storm centered near Dustin Acres that brought lightning, heavy rain and even some hail in the early evening hours.
The rains continued to fall overnight and Taft received .30 inches by morning.
The weather should clear up for the rest of the weak although there is another slight chance of storms on Sunday as another weather system impacts the area.
