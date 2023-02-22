Strong winds raked the Westside Tuesday night, downing trees and causing several power blackouts.
Winds gusted to more than 40 miles an hour in Taft just after 7 p.m.
Several small power outages were reported in Taft, but larger outages were reported in Lost Hills, where 685 customers lost power, and in the Tupman area, where about 150 people went without power overnight.
The power had not been restored in Tupman at 8:30 a.m., more than 12 hours after the outage started.
A large tree at A Street park blew down overnight. Several other trees and numerous branches also blew down in the Taft area
Kern County firefighters were called out to several downed power lines in Taft that affected a few customers.
