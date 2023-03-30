Taft Union High School’s Interact/Rotary club assigned money for selected students to attend a twelve-hour event at the Fort called KernYES!
This program provides several meals and snacks throughout the day and constantly challenges the participants’ minds by having them engage in critical thinking.
Throughout the day, counselors taught short classes: Ethics, Diversity, Team Building, and Public Speaking. Each of these plays an important role in structuring young minds, so members of KernYES! worked together in order to educate others on the significance of understanding these topics.
During ethics, controversial questions were asked; based on participants’ responses, students were instructed to step behind a wooden plank that aligned with their answer: Strongly Agree, Agree, Disagree, and Strongly Disagree. Because everybody has different beliefs, discussions followed up the activity, giving individuals the opportunity to express their views.
Diversity took place in a room, where counselors asked that boys and girls sit opposite from one another. While this was happening, adults shared their hardships and how they recovered from struggles that they have had to face. Teens empathized with their elders when understanding the misfortune they experienced head-on as a child, which later affected them as adults. By sharing, the groups grew closer and formed lifelong bonds.
Team Building encouraged people to show their leadership skills by taking charge and directing peers based on their ideas. During the beginning of the session, the instructor read a children’s book by Kobi Yamada, called What Do You Do with an Idea?
The short story reminded the younger generation of the endless possibilities that the world has to offer. The students’ understanding of dedication, or commitment, to an idea was the counselor’s intentions while sharing the piece of writing.
Taft High History teacher and Interact/Rotary coordinator, Wesley Morris, captivated his audience by showing public speaking etiquette. For this section of the day, the assignment was to get your creative juices flowing! The only requirements were to come up with a product and try to convince “investors” to put money into the project. Each group member was required to speak at some point during the presentation.
Whenever each class was complete, guest speaker Tabitha Christopher retold childhood stories. As she re-enacted some of the most life-threatening situations she has been in, listeners were intrigued but moreover, experienced a heart-to-heart moment with Christopher. Taking into consideration that she resides out of state, the Rotary committee was thrilled to have her present! Christopher was given the opportunity to answer roughly six questions after giving such a touching speech, which the students took advantage of! In addition, she travels around the United States, intending to help students own their story, live, thrive, and win. To wrap up the long day, a dance was held from 8:00-9:00 pm.
Hard-working teens are selected to attend KernYES!, which has only been an ongoing program for a handful of years now. A key factor taken into account when picking students to go is SOS, or service above self.
If interested in getting Tabitha Christopher to speak at an event or come to your school, visit her website: www.tabithachristopher.com
