By Doug Keeler
Midway Driller Editor
@midwaydriller
Voters in unincorporated Kern County will vote on Nov. 8 on a proposal to increase sales tax by one cent.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday morning seek the increase revenue to replace falling revenues from traditional sources.
If approved by the voters, the measure would increase the sales tax in unincorporated Kern County to 8.25 percent and generate about $54 million annually for the county's general fund, according to estimates.
Voters in six cities -- Bakersfield, Arvin , Delano, Ridgecrest and Taft -- have already approved a similar tax and are taxed at the 8.25 percent level.
Taft's voters overwhelmingly approved the increase in November of 2021 and it went into effect in April.
Only Fourth District Supervisor David Couch voted against the proposal. He said he wanted a "sunset" provision to automatically end the tax after a certain time.
Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, whose district covers the southern portion of Kern County including Taft, Mojave and California City supported it after speaking out against new taxes in the past.
He said he's hoping enough money can be generated to keep funding for programs beyond law enforcement and fire protection.
The vote came a week after the county administrative office raised the issue after a presentation of a survey of Kern County residents and a discussion by Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop about falling county revenues in recent years.
Alsop spoke at length about how the county has steadily been losing it main revenue sources over the past several years.
Property tax revenue from oil and gas properties, once a main source of revenue, has fallen by 64 percent, according to Alsop's office, and Kern County's assessed valuation has risen by only 3.93 percent in the past 7 years, the lowest among the state's 58 counties.
Speaking to the supervisors a week ago, he blamed much of the county's situation on Sacramento and the policies of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Also said much of Kern County's retail sales take place in cities and the new tax, if enacted, would primarily impact out-of-county people traveling on the I-5 corridor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.