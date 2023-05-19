A suspect was arrested in connection with a residential burglary in Taft Thursday afternoon.
According to a Taft Police news release, officers responded to a burglary alarm activation in the 200 block of East Calvin Street at 1:22 p.m.
Officers spoke the with the resident and were told that items had been taken from the home and they also received description of the suspect from a neighbor.
Police started searching and located a man matching the description walking near the Second Street and Rails to Trails. He was in possession of the stolen property, police said.
The suspect, was identified as Daniel Michael Smith, 38, of Taft.
He was arrested and transported to the Kern County Sheriff’s central receiving facility in Bakersfield.
He is charged with burglary, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools and for four outstanding warrants.
Smith is also being held for violation of post release supervision and his total bail is $257,550.
