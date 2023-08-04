The man accused of shooting another man on 25 Hill on July 21 was ordered to stand trial on two felony counts after a preliminary hearing Friday.
Anthony Flores Ruiz, 43, has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
He was arrested and booked by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on an attempted murder charge but the Kern County District Attorney filed assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a firearm charges in the case.
Ruiz is schedule to be arraigned on Aug. 17 in metro division if Kern County Superior Court.
He is being held without bail on a hold for violation of post release supervision.
