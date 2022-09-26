The suspect in the beating of a Taft man on Sept. 16 pleaded not guilty to two felony counts at his arrangement on Monday.
Chester Lewis Goff, 37, is charged with battery with serious bodily injury and assault on a person with force likely to cause great bodily injury.
His next hearing is Oct. 24 and a preliminary hearing is set for Oc. 26.
Goff is free on $26,000 bail.
Taft Police arrest Goff after a man was beaten and left with serious head injuries in the parking lot of the Fastrip at 903 Kern Street.
Police said multiple witnesses identified Goff as an assailant in the attack on a ma.
The victim was flown to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.
Taft Police are continuing their investigation.
