Nearly 700 people in the Taft area are currently infected with COVID-19, according to the latest figures.
Taft has 683 cases, the Kern County Health Department's reported Monday.
That's an increase of 135 cases in the past seven days and 37 cases since Friday.
Taft has 3,774 total cases since the pandemic began and 3,051 are recovered or presumed recovered, the health department said.
Other Westside communities are seeing an increase as well-connected.Maricopa has 54 active cases with 237 total and 183 recovered or presumed recovered; Fellows-Derby Acres has 10 active cases with 90 total and 80 recoveries,; and McKittrick has 18 total cases with 47 total and 29 recoveries.
Kern County added 4,223 new cases over the weekend and now has 47, 148 active cases.
Three new deaths were reported in the county over the weekend, bring the COVID death total to 2,012.
