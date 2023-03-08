More rain is coming, and the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the southern San Joaquin Valley, including Taft and the Westside.
The flood watch will be in effect from 4 p.m.Thursday afternoon through 10 a.m. Saturday.
The NWS says a half-inch to an inch of rain could fall in the Taft area in that period, with higher amounts in the Temblors and San Emigdios.
The weather service said the rains could cause more flooding similar to that that has closed several highways and rural roads in the area in late February.
Currently, all major highways and most roads are open in western Kern County except Seventh Standard Road west of Highway 33.
Forecasts call for the rain to start falling overnight Thursday with the heaviest rains on Friday.
There is also a chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening that could cause even heavier rainfall.
This storm has subtropical origins and the unseasonably cool weather we have been experiencing will moderate. High temperatures will warm from the 50s to the low 70s by Friday and continue through the weekend.
The rain should taper off Friday night and Saturday morning, giving the area a break before another system moves in late in the day on Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.