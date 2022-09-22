The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has been forced to cancel its popular trout derby.
The chamber can't find any trout to plant in Lake Webb at the BVARA for the fishing contest, which is the chamber's largest fund-raising event.
Chamber officials said there are a number of problems that have combined to make it impossible to get fish from the private hatcheries it depends on for the rainbow trout..
Drought, disease and lighting strikes at two hatcheries have eliminated the supplies this year, Chamber events coordinator Chelsi Perry said.
Perry said two hatcheries were struck by lightning.
The Associated Press said in a story posted in June that two private hatcheries in Inyo County were forced to euthanize almost 350,000 rainbow trout at Black Rock and Fish Springs.
The chamber leases Lake Webb each year for the derby and hundreds of anglers come out to pay a fee and fish. The contest includes cash prizes for the largest fish caught.
The chamber is planning to hold a fund-raising golf tournament on Nov. 18 instead of the trout derby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.