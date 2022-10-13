Taft Union High School's football game at Cesar Chavez has been moved to Taft.
The move comes days after a drive-by shooting that killed two people near Delano and after other schools have cancelled events.
TUHS Supt. Jason Hodgson said at noon Thursday that Taft and Chavez agreed this morning to move Friday's South Sequoia League game.
"...out of an abundance of caution, within the last few hours TUHSD and Delano USD have agreed to shift the Chavez-Taft football games to Taft," Hodgson told the Taft Midway Driller.
Earlier this week McFarland canceled all of its sports activities for the week.
Thursday morning, Wasco High School announced it was cancelling a football game scheduled for tonight at Delano High School.
"In light of the recent violence in and around the community, the district has decided to cancel tonight’s home game against Delano High School," read a social media post from the Wasco High football program.
A scheduled Taft-McFarland volleyball game set for Tuesday was not canceled, however. Tthat game is scheduled to be played on Oct. 19.
The cancellations came days after a shooting just north of Delano that left two people dead and two others injured.
