Here are the results of the judging from Monday's Taft Christmas Parade:
Floats:
1. Templo Agua Viva
2. McKittrick Elementary Parent’s Club
3. Wild & Free
Auto:
1. C&J/Berry Petroleum
2. Taft City School District
3. Burt Electric
Animals:
1. Taft Horseman
Marching bands/flags:
1. Lincoln Jr. High
2. Taft High Band & Color Guard
Cheer/drill team:
1. Lincoln Jr. High Cheer
Groups:
1. Taft College
2. Revival Worship Center
3. St. Mary’s Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.