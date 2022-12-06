Here are the results of the judging from Monday's Taft Christmas Parade:

Floats: 

1. Templo Agua Viva

2. McKittrick Elementary Parent’s Club 

3. Wild & Free 

Auto: 

1. C&J/Berry Petroleum 

2. Taft City School District 

3. Burt Electric 

Animals: 

1. Taft Horseman 

Marching bands/flags:

1. Lincoln Jr. High 

2. Taft High Band & Color Guard 

Cheer/drill team:

1. Lincoln Jr. High Cheer 

Groups:

1. Taft College 

2. Revival Worship Center 

3. St. Mary’s Church