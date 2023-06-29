The West Kern Community College District is transitioning to a by-trustee-area election system. The Board of Trustees approved a resolution on April 12, 2023 to begin the process, which will be utilized in the 2024 election year. Transition to the by-trustee-area election system will comply with the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA).
A contracted demographer has developed three draft maps for the board’s consideration. The three drafts have been verified to meet the guidelines set in the CVRA. The Board will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting on July 12, for review of the draft maps. The maps are available for public access by visiting the College’s website at: https://www.taftcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/trustee-election-transition/ .
