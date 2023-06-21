The public is invited to come to Taft College Thursday evening and get to know TC a little better.
The college is hosting an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the TC Student Center.
There will be free food and dinks for everyone, entertainment, free T-shirts for everyone and door prizes given out every 15 minutes.
The open house is part of Cougar Day, an orientation and registration event for students and prospective students.
They can meet with current students, college faculty and staff, learn about TC’s academic programs, attend the Cougar Day application workshop and orientation.
