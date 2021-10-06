Taft College said "Thank You"last week to a pair of its biggest supporters who paid for more than $200,000 in technology for the schools STEM student.
Chevron and Aera together donated $219,00 to fund upgrades for audio visual equipment for the college while many students were still taking classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TC Superintendent-President Deb Daniels offered "a heartfelt thank you...thank you for this great gift."
Its a gift that will keep on giving to students for years to come, she said.
"Rarely do you get to impact generations," Daniels said. "But (students) will be more and more prepared the next time, the next time and the next time."
Chevron Public Affairs Manager Patricia Canessa and Aera Vice President of Operations Ted Witt represented their companies.
"For Chevron education is a priority," Canessa said.
Helping education in a town built on oil is a bonus.
"We're grateful that its in a community that appreciates the rich history that oil brings," she added.
Wit said he;ping the college and community is important for Aera, too.
"Taft is not only a tremendous supporter of our industry but also a place where many of our employees call home," he said. "When the call came, we knew this was a great way to help."
After a ceremony in the college quad, the Chevron and Aera representatives toured a classroom where anatomy students were working with the aid of the new technology.
