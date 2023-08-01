The West Kern Community College District is transitioning to a by-trustee-area election system. The Board of Trustees approved a resolution on April 12, 2023 to begin the process, which will be utilized in the 2024 election year. Transition to the by-trustee-area election system will comply with the California Voting Rights Act.
A contracted demographer had developed three draft maps for the board’s consideration. Those drafts were presented at a public hearing held July 12, 2023. Upon feedback, the demographer has provided two revised maps for further consideration. The Board will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting on August 9, for review of the draft maps. The maps are available for public access by visiting the College’s website at: https://www.taftcollege.edu/board-of-trustees/trustee-election-transition/
