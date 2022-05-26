This year the Kern County Cooling Center season will begin on June 1 and end on Sept. 22.
The Taft cooling center has a new location. Starting this year it will be at the West Side Recreation and Park District's community center at 500 Cascade Place.
Maricopa's cooling center remains at Gusher Hall, 271 California St.
Kern County General Services, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and districts, and PG&E, will open cooling centers throughout the County when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed certain highs
Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1 p.m. to -8 p.m.
The Cooling Centers Daily Report will be issued by 11:00 am on the day before the Centers open. Weekend Cooling Center openings will be released by 11:00 am on Friday. Monday Cooling Center openings will be released by 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Residents using the Cooling Centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games, etc. to better enjoy the Centers.In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with the CDPH, ALL Cooling Center visitors:
•Are required to wear a face covering.
•Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms should not visit a Cooling Center.
•Physical distancing is encouraged
