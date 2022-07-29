Taft's cooling center will be open today and Saturday
Temperatures of 105 are predicted both days
Maricopa's cooling center will not open.
Taft's cooling center is located in the auditorium at the West Side Recreation and Park District community center, 500 Cascade Place.
To arrange for transportation to a cooling center, call 211.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the following rules apply to all Cooling Center visitors:
•Visitors will be required to wear a face covering.
•Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center.
•Visitors must practice physical distancing at all times—keep at least 6’ away from one another.
People are encouraged to bring reading material, games, etc. to better enjoy the Centers.Additional Information:
If a Cooling Center is designated "open" the center will operate from 1 p.m to 8 p.m.
For additional information contact Kern County General Services at 661-868-7000 or Kern County Aging & Adult Services at 800-510-2020.
