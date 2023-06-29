Taft’s cooling center will be open on Friday and most likely through the weekend.
The cooling center, located in the activity building at the West Side Recreation and Park District Community Center at 500 Cascade Place, will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Maricopa’s cooling center, located in Gusher Hall on California Street, is not scheduled to be open on Friday.
With afternoon highs expected to reach 107 or higher on Saturday and Sunday, both centers will like be open.
