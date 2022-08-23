Another day of very hot weather is on tap for Taft on Wednesday and Kern County will be opening the cooling center in Taft.
It's also going to be hot enough for Taft Union High School to push the start of football practice from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.so the players won't be practicing in the hottest part of the day.
Tomorrow's high is expected to hit 105 degrees, the threshold for opening cooling centers.
Taft's center is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Maricopa's cooling center is not scheduled to open.
Temperatures should cool off just a little bit after Wednesday but stay at or above 100 degrees through Saturday.
A cooler period is expected by Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.
