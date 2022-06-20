Taft's Kern County Court building has been closed until further notice and all cases have been moved to Lamont.
The closure was announced at midday Monday. No reason was given.
If you have any questions regarding a Taft case, contact Lamont court at 661-868-5800.
The announcement came just days after the Kern County Sheriff's substation, located in a separate building in the same complex on the 300 block of North Lincoln street, was evacuated after a natural gas leak in the foundation.
The substation is open again, but there are reports the Sheriff may be relocating to a new site.
