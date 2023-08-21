Taft escaped the worst of the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary Sunday.
Only some minor street flooding occurred in town.
Highway 119 had water in the westbound lanes just west of Buena Vista Road Sunday evening, the CHP said.
Copus Road was closed Sunday afternoon between Basic School Road and Old River Road by flooding.
The rest of the county wasn’t so fortunate.
Major flooding issues were reported in the mountains and deserts.
Some residents of Sand Canyon north of Tehachapi were evacuated when flood waters threatened the only road in or out.
Highway 58 has been closed by mud slides in the Tehachapi area. Tehachapi received 5.82 inches of rain by late Sunday night
Ridgecrest had major flooding problems all day Sunday with numerous roads and intersections flooded.
Sunday night, an evacuation warning was issued for a residential area when a sump threatened to overflow and flood the neighborhood.
The National Weather Service said Ridgecrest got 3.83 inches of rain.
