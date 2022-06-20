Kern County Sheriff detectives are investing the stabbing of a Taft man Saturday night and the suspect is the victim's adult son, according to the KCSO.
Deputies were called to the 500 block of Wilson Avenue about 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found the adult male victim with multiple stab wounds, the KCSO said.
He was taken to a Bakersfield hospital and is reported in stable condition, the KCSO said.
The suspect is the victims adult male son and he had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
