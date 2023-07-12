Ten Babe Ruth league teams from the southwestern United States and Hawaii will be coming to Taft in just over a week for the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament for 13-year-olds.
The winner gets a trip to the Babe Ruth League World Series.
As host city, Taft will get an automatic entry in the tournament.
Taft will be up against teams from Central California, Hawaii, two entries from Southern California, Northern California, Nevada, Arizona, Northern Utah and Southern Utah.
The West Side Recreation and Park District is helping organize the event and hosting some tournament events
District Administrator Les Clark III said it a big boost for Taft’s economy with up to a million dollars being spent here in one week.
Local hotels and motels will be full and restaurants of all types will be busy for the tournament, which starts on July 23 with team registration at the Rec ‘.
Following that, it’s off to the Fox Theater for a meal and games, including virtual homerun derby.
The tournament winds up on July 29.
“You’ve got to figure its going to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars for that week,” he said. “It’s huge for our economy.”
Each team has 12 players plus coaches, parents and other family members staying here and eating in Taft.
Clark said it will be a replay of another Pacific Southwest Tournament held here in 2019.
“It was a huge success for our economy,” he said. It was unbelievable. All the hotels were full and all the restaurants were busy.”
