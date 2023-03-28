The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Taft Substation is currently closed to the public until further notice, the KCSO announced Tuesday.
This will have no impact on law enforcement services as there are deputies assigned to the Taft response area that will provide 24/7 coverage, the KCSO said.
The substation is located at 315 North Lincoln.
No reason was given for the closure, but he buildings that house the substation and the adjacent court building have been plagued by structural issues caused by soil settlement.
The court building has been closed for more than a year
If you need to reach a deputy or any other personnel from the Taft Substation, you can call the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (661)861-3110.
If it is in an emergency, please call 9-1-1.
All administrative matters, such as copies of reports, vehicle releases, etc., will be handled out of the Buttonwillow Substation at the following address and phone number:
181 E. 1st Street, Buttonwillow CA, 93206. (661)764-5613.
