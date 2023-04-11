A Taft man and a Bakersfield woman were arrested on robbery, aggravated assault, elder abuse, and conspiracy charges by Bakersfield Police last week after they allegedly attacked and robbed a 79-year-old woman on the 4100 Block of Ming Avenue.
The BPD said officers were called to the scene near a PetSmart store about 10:40 a.m. on April 6 for a report of a theft from a woman.
Arriving officers found the victim suffering from injuries she suffered while being attacked in the parking lot, the BPD said.
Thanks to a witness who provided “vital information,” the BPD said, detectives followed up on the information and arrested Bradley Wilkerson, 44 and Taylor Casteel, 27.
Wilkerson was booked into jail on April 10 and is being held on $85,000 bail.
