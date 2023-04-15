Bakersfield Police arrested a Taft man Friday and he is charged with taking part in the organized theft of more than $2,000 from a Bakersfield hardware store.
Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said investigators from the BPD Organized Retail Theft unit arrested Michael Dale Trickey, 51, at a residence on the 800 block of Pierce Street on a warrant related to the robbery of $2,300 in merchandise from a Home Depot on the 8700 block of Rosedale Highway on Thursday.
Pair said Trickey was arrested without incident and the stolen merchandise was recovered.
Details of the crime itself were not available but Pair said state law “defines robbery as using force or threats to take property directly from another person and against the person’s will.”
Trickey is being held on robbery and conspiracy charges. His bail is $25,000
