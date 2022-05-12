A Taft man was arrested on numerous felony counts when deputies from the Taft Substation and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division served a warrant in Dustin Acres on Tuesday.
The KCSO said the suspect, Joe Brian Barraza, "was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation."
Barraza was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, recklessly discharging a firearm, shooting at an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle, and domestic violence. Barraza was also found to be in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest.
As a result of the search warrant at Barraza’s residence, deputies located several operable assault rifles, handguns, numerous gun parts, ammunition, and methamphetamine.
Barraza was also arrested for multiple weapons violations, which include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a short barreled rifle, possession of a controlled substance, amongst other weapons charges.
Barraza was booked at the Central Receiving Facility.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.
