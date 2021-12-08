A Taft man faces life in prison without parole after he was convicted of four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with two young girls in 2019, the Kern County District Attorney said.
Barcimeo Candeleria was found guilty of molesting two 11-year-old victims with enhancements for kidnapping.
Kern County Superior court documents said that in July 2019 Candeleria drove a young girl to a remote location in the Taft area and molested her after telling her her was going to pick up his paycheck.
The same victim was molested at her home, court documents said.
The second victim was offered a ride home but was taken to a remote location and molested in November 2019.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18.
