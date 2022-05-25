A Taft man convicted of molesting two children was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Barcimeo Candeleria, 30, was convicted last year of three counts involving two 11-year-old girls in 2019.
He was sentenced on Thursday.
He was arrested late 2020 by Taft Police and convicted in December2021.
Kern County Superior court documents said that in July 2019 Candeleria drove a young girl to a remote location in the Taft area and molested her after telling her her was going to pick up his paycheck.
The same victim was molested at her home, court documents said.
The second victim was offered a ride home but was taken to a remote location and molested in November 2019.
Candelaria was charged on Jan. 30, 2020 and arrested on Dec. 31, 2020.
Candelaria was featured several times in Taft's Most Wanted before his arrest.
