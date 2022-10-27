A Taft man suffered major injuries in a vehicle accident on Highway 58 north of McKittrick Saturday.
The California Highway Patrol said first responders were notified of the accident about 12:30 p.m. and found a vehicle 300 feet off the roadway with the driver unconscious inside.
The CHP identified the driver as Casey Wootten, 47, of Taft. He was transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.
He was wearing his seatbelt.
The CHP said there were no witnesses to the accident exact time of the crash isn't known.
The CHP said the 2022 Toyota was cool to the touch when officers arrived.
Officers said Wooten was westbound on the highway west of Lokern Road when he ran off the road.
The CHP said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
