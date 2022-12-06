A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said.
The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39.
The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane.
Officers responding to a report of a man down in the roadway and found Morgan.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, the vehicle is described as a mid-2010’s gray Subaru WRX sedan with front end damage.
The BPD Major Collision Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor.
