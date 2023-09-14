A Taft man is schedule to sentenced on Oct. 9 after he pleaded no contest to arson this week.
Dylan Kingsbury was arrested by Taft Police late on Aug. 6 in connection with a small fire on the outside wall of a business at Third and Center.
Police and firefighters said he fire caused only minor damage.
Taft Police said video surveillance that recorded the scene showed a male wearing a blue bandanna igniting the west wall of the structure.
About two hours after the fire, Taft Police officers located a male subject identified as Kingsbury matching the description walking near the scene.
He pleaded no contest to a felony count of arson and a second arson count was dismissed in Lamont branch of Kern County Superior Court.
Kingsbury, 31, has been held in custody since his arrest and is currently being held without bail.
