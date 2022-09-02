Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open again on Friday to allow people to escape the extreme heat.
Both cooling centers will be closed on Saturday but open again on Sunday and are expected to be open Monday Tuesday and Wednesday as highs could get close to 110.
Maricopa's cooling enter is located at Gusher Hall, 271 California Street and Taft's is located in the auditorium at the West Side Recreation and Park District, 500 Cascade Place.
Both centers are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
