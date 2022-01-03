COVID-19 infection rates are still low in Taft compared to late summer, but there has been a slight uptick in cases over the past week.
The Kern County Health Department Monday reported 17 new cases in Taft and more than 3,000 in the county since Dec. 27.
The health department website said there are currently 136 active COVID-19 cases in the 93268 zip code.
The Dec. 27 report showed 119 active cases.
Taft went over 3,000 total cases since the pandemic started in 2019.
The figures are much lower than the 419 active cases reported in Taft on Sept. 30, 2021.
Maricopa currently has eight active cases, the Fellow-Derby Acres area has three and there are two actives cases in McKittrick, according to health department figures.
No new deaths have been reported in the county in the last week and the pandemic death toll remains at 1,918
