COVID-19 case counts are up sharply again.
Friday Kern County Health Department reported 39 new cases in the Taft area in the past 48 hours.
The number of active cases in Taft has increased from 166 a week ago to 206 on Monday 294 on Friday.
The 93268 zip code now has3.236 total cases with 2,942 people recovered.
Increases were also seen in the communities around Taft. Maricopa has seen its active case count increase from 11 a week ago to 23 on Friday.
The Fellow-Derby Acres area has seen an increase from five to eight, and McKittrick's active cases rose by two on Friday to four.
Kern County continues to see a similar increase in cases. The health department reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases Friday, brining the county total to 169, 213 since he first cases was diagnosed here in March 2019. Nine more deaths were attributed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll 1,964.
