The local COVID-19 infection rate shot up sharply over the weekend and Kern County's total number of cases increased by nearly 7,000.
Taft added 71 new active cases since Friday and now has 548. That's an increase of more than 300 over the total of 206 active cases just two weeks ago.
The 93268 area code has a total of 3,531 cases since the pandemic started in March 2019 with 2,983 recoveries, according to Kern County Health Department statistics.
Other Westside communities are seeing an increase as well. Maricopa has 43 active cases, up from 37 on Friday, the Fellows-Derby Acres area has 19 and McKittrick has 15 active cases.
Kern County added 6,941 new cases over the weekend and now has 203,066 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
the county's death toll remains at 1,974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.