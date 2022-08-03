Taft's newest business is opening its doors this week and celebrating with a grand opening and a barbecue on Friday.
Taft Pawn Shop is opening at 315B Center Street, and owner Ron Throckmorton said business is booming for pawnshops in a tough economy with inflation making life more expensive.
"All pawnshops are the busiest things right now because people need money," he said.
Throckmorton's pawn shop will be open from 9 to 5 seven days a week.
He will buy most anything except electronics and musical instruments.
"Anything else I will buy. I'll focus on jewelry, guns and tools," Throckmorton said.
You can see the new store and get a free hot links, hot dogs, Dodger Dogs, tri-tip sandwiches and even sauerkraut. Chips and water will be available, too.
The barbecue starts at 10:30 a.m. and continues "until we get tired." He said he will try to keep it going for the Taft's cruise night.
