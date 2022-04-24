Taft Police

7:39 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:19 Animal Control

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:50 Found Property Report

Occurred on Hillard St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:56 Found Property Report

Occurred at Taft Primary School on Lucard St. . . Disposition: Completed.

11:37 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth Av/Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:45 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Pico St/Asher Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:28 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:26 Animal Control

Occurred on Seventh St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:48 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:40 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av, South Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:31 Animal Control

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:31 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Jack In The Box on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:07 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/N. Lincoln St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.