7:39 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
9:19 Animal Control
Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
9:50 Found Property Report
Occurred on Hillard St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
10:56 Found Property Report
Occurred at Taft Primary School on Lucard St. . . Disposition: Completed.
11:37 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Fourth Av/Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:45 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Officer initiated activity at Pico St/Asher Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:28 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
3:26 Animal Control
Occurred on Seventh St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
3:48 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Imperial Gardens on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
4:40 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.
4:54 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Asher Av, South Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
7:31 Animal Control
Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
8:31 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Occurred at Jack In The Box on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:07 DUI, no accident
Officer initiated activity at Ash St/N. Lincoln St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
